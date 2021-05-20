U.S. Treasury seeks reporting of cryptocurrency transfers, doubling of IRS workforce

Article content

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s tax enforcement proposal would require that cryptocurrency transfers over $10,000 be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and would more than double the IRS workforce over a decade, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.

The plans were part of a Treasury report detailing the Biden Administration’s proposal to invest some $80 billion into the U.S. tax agency through 2031 to improve compliance an revenue collections.

“As with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported on,” the Treasury said in the report, which noted that these assets, are likely to grow in importance over the next decade as a part of business income.

Cryptocurrency assets currently have a market capitalization of about $2 trillion.

The Treasury disclosure blunted a rally in the dollar value of bitcoin on Thursday – to a 6% gain from an earlier 10% rise. The gains came a day after bitcoin fell as much as 30% and number two digital currency ether fell 45%.

The Treasury’s report said the proposed IRS investments would add a total of more than 86,000 full-time equivalent employees to the agency’s ranks over the next decade, reversing a long-term decline and more than doubling the 2019 IRS workforce of 73,554 full-time equivalent positions.