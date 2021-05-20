U.S. Treasury seeks reporting of cryptocurrency transfers, doubling of IRS workforce

Article content

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s tax enforcement proposal would require that cryptocurrency transfers over $10,000 be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and would more than double the IRS workforce over a decade, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.

The plans were part of a Treasury report detailing the Biden Administration’s proposal to invest some $80 billion into the U.S. tax agency through 2031 to improve compliance an revenue collections.

“As with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported on,” the Treasury said in the report, which noted that these assets, are likely to grow in importance over the next decade as a part of business income.

Cryptocurrency assets currently have a market capitalization of about $2 trillion.

The Treasury disclosure blunted a rally in the dollar value of bitcoin on Thursday – to a 6% gain from an earlier 10% rise. The gains came a day after bitcoin fell as much as 30% and number two digital currency ether fell 45%.

The reporting requirements, depending on how they are structured, could also allow the government to gain insight about U.S. companies that are extorted to pay hackers ransoms, almost invariably in cryptocurrency, to regain control of their IT systems.