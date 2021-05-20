U.S. Treasury proposes global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it proposed that a global minimum corporate tax rate should be at least 15%, telling an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax steering group meeting that it was seeking a higher rate.
“Treasury underscored that 15% is a floor and that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher,” the department said in a readout of the OECD meeting.
