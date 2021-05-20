U.S. refiners boost gasoline output as margins surge: Kemp

Article content

LONDON — U.S. gasoline prices are rising strongly, encouraging refineries to maximize gasoline production, even as they struggle with lackluster demand for jet fuel due to international quarantine restrictions.

Based on futures prices, gross margins for making gasoline from U.S. crude oil have surged to more than $24 per barrel, up from just $10 at the start of the year, and the highest level since 2015.

Driving the rise in prices is a much faster recovery in demand for gasoline than for other oil products as economies reopen.

Margins are now in the 84th percentile for all weeks since the start of 2006, giving refiners a strong incentive to maximize production, even as they hold back output of other fuels (https://tmsnrt.rs/33YadVh).

Rising margins have pushed the average retail cost of gasoline above $3 per gallon, its highest level since 2014, according to nationwide pump prices compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Gasoline accounted for 63% of the total output of the big three fuels (including diesel and jet) last week, among the highest weekly shares since 2009/10.

Gasoline inventories amounted to 234 million barrels, less than 1% above the pre-epidemic five-year average for 2015-2019 (“Weekly petroleum status report”, EIA, May 19).