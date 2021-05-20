U.S. government forecasters predict above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season By Reuters

HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. government forecasters predicted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, which is already off to an early start with a storm expected to form off Bermuda this week.
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast between three and five major hurricanes, with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178 kph), will form in 2021.
