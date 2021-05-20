U.S. Fines Power Traders $242 Million for Market Manipulation

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The top U.S. energy regulator fined three power traders, all veterans of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a total of $242 million for allegedly manipulating an obscure of corner of the country’s largest electricity market.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accused GreenHat Energy LLC and its owners of placing bets on potential grid bottlenecks, known as the financial transmission rights market, that sent false price signals, according to statement Thursday. The wagers cost utilities and other traders in the PJM Interconnection market more than $179 million in losses.

“Today’s order offers another reminder that the Commission has a solemn responsibility to investigate and penalize participants that engage in market manipulation,” FERC Chairman Richard Glick said Thursday during a FERC meeting.

Also Read: Ex-JPMorgan Traders Lost Millions on Bad Bets in Power Market

The move comes after the number of FERC probes into wrongdoing in energy markets fell to a record low last year under the Trump Administration. Glick has made it a priority to step up investigation since he was appointed to lead the agency by the Biden Administration earlier this year.

FERC issued a civil penalties totaling $179 million to GreenHat and fines of $25 million each to two of its owners: John Bartholomew and Kevin Ziegenhorn. The agency is also ordering them to surrender nearly $13.1 million in profits.