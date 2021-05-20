Twin Apex Capital Announces $7 Million Fund and Existing Portfolio of Top Blockchain Projects By CoinQuora



Twin Apex Capital, a prominent DeFi and blockchain-centric private equity firm, has announced a $7 million fund following an active stretch of investing in the past year’s leading projects. Their existing portfolio includes companies like Sovryn, Terra Virtua, DAFI Protocol, Sigmadex, Finxflo, Royale Finance, Blockchain Cuties, NORD Finance, Manta Network, Konomi, Chain Guardians and APY Finance, to name a few.

Twin Apex is uniquely positioned as one of the major fundamentals-first funds with an active acceleration and marketing arm. Twin Apex’s approach includes a proprietary blend of data fracking, sentiment analysis, sweat equity, and a genuine passion for all things blockchain. The company will be particularly focused on projects launching on Solana, , and Avalanche, and other emerging ecosystems but remain agnostic as to which verticals these companies are in.

Aamod Dhople, Co-Founder of Twin Apex, states, “When you see a foundation of this quality being poured, naturally you want to contri…

