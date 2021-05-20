Trudeau Tightens Up Mortgages After Macklem Sounds Housing Alarm

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canadian officials announced further tightening of mortgage qualification rules, stepping up efforts to slow mortgage growth and cool a booming housing market.

The federal government said it will set a new benchmark interest rate to determine whether people can qualify for mortgages that are insured by Canada’s housing agency. The move matches a decision by the nation’s banking regulator to do the same for uninsured mortgages.

The regulator — the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions — had announced earlier on Thursday it would implement the new rules June 1.

“It is vitally important that homeownership remain within reach for Canadians,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

With the changes, home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%.

The move comes amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.

Earlier today, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said recent gains in home prices aren’t sustainable and warned households against taking on too much mortgage debt because interest rates will eventually rise.

