Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Crash Amid Market Meltdown By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Crash Amid Market Meltdown
  • Several top crypto exchanges experienced technical problems in the last 24 hours.
  • The main problem seems to have been withdrawal issues attributed to congestion.
  • The exchanges reported a sudden surge in transactions due to the market slump.

Several top cryptocurrency exchanges have crashed or experienced technical issues in the last 24 hours. Some of the exchanges affected include Binance, Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, and India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX.

The problems experienced ranged from failure to display live charts, to suspension of withdrawals. Notably, the withdrawal issues mainly affected . An issue the exchanges blamed on network congestion.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR