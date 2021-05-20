Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Crash Amid Market Meltdown By CoinQuora

Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Crash Amid Market Meltdown
- Several top crypto exchanges experienced technical problems in the last 24 hours.
- The main problem seems to have been withdrawal issues attributed to congestion.
- The exchanges reported a sudden surge in transactions due to the market slump.
Several top cryptocurrency exchanges have crashed or experienced technical issues in the last 24 hours. Some of the exchanges affected include Binance, Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, and India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX.
The problems experienced ranged from failure to display live charts, to suspension of withdrawals. Notably, the withdrawal issues mainly affected . An issue the exchanges blamed on network congestion.
$ETH and ERC20 withdrawals are temporarily disabled due to network congestion.
Thank you for your patience and apologies for any inconvenience caused.
This article was first published on coinquora.com
