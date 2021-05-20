Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Crash Amid Market Meltdown By CoinQuora



Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Crash Amid Market Meltdown



Several top crypto exchanges experienced technical problems in the last 24 hours.

The main problem seems to have been withdrawal issues attributed to congestion.

The exchanges reported a sudden surge in transactions due to the market slump.

Several top cryptocurrency exchanges have crashed or experienced technical issues in the last 24 hours. Some of the exchanges affected include Binance, Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, and India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX.

The problems experienced ranged from failure to display live charts, to suspension of withdrawals. Notably, the withdrawal issues mainly affected . An issue the exchanges blamed on network congestion.