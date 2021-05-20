Tencent Q1 profit rises 65% while online game revenues climb By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
HONG KONG(Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 65% rise in quarterly profit.
Tencent, the world’s largest gaming firm by revenue, booked profit of 47.77 billion yuan ($7.42 billion) for the three months through March, higher than the average analyst estimates published by Refinitiv of 35.45 billion yuan.
Revenue rose 25% to 135.3 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 134.39 billion yuan.
Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets, said revenue from online games grew by 17%.
($1 = 6.4355 renminbi)
