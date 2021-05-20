Taiwan’s April export orders surge again, outlook shadowed by COVID outbreak

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s April export orders rose for the 14th month in a row and far exceeded expectations, boosted by sustained demand for telecommuting products during strict lockdowns worldwide to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong demand for smartphones made by the likes of Apple Inc also fueled orders.

Taiwan’s export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 42.6% from a year earlier to $54.93 billion in April, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

That was much better than the median forecast of a rise of 32.6% in a Reuters poll.

The ministry attributed the strong performance to robust demand for smartphones, tablets and laptop computers, as well as electronics parts for the automotive sector, which has been suffering from a global shortage of chips.

In March, export orders jumped 33.3% from a year earlier to $53.66 billion.

Taiwan companies such as Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) are key suppliers to Apple.

Last month, Apple posted sales and profits ahead of Wall Street expectations, fueled by 5G iPhone upgrades, but warned that a global chip shortage could dent iPads and Mac sales by several billion dollars.