Strong exports sparks U.S. corn rally; wheat, soy firm on technical bounce

CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures rose 1.7% on Thursday, with strong export demand highlighting concerns about dwindling crop supplies due to harvest shortfalls in Brazil, traders said.

Soybean and wheat futures were firm, rebounding from multi-week lows on a round of technical buying.

Private exporters reported the sale of 1.224 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. It was the sixth day in a row the government has announced a corn sale to China, with the deal topping 1 million tonnes on five of those days.

“Corn has made a relatively impressive rebound from yesterday’s lows despite overall commodity and marketplace turmoil and liquidation,” Matt Zeller, director of market information at StoneX, said in a note to clients. “The bears face a tough road … each morning with Chinese corn buying not slowing.”

USDA also said corn export sales totaled 4.339 million tonnes in the week ended May 13, the most in nearly two months.

At 11:06 a.m. CDT (1606 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July corn futures were up 11-1/4 cents at $6.69-1/2 a bushel.

Consultancy Agroconsult slashed its forecast for Brazil’s upcoming second annual corn crop by 15% to 66.2 million tonnes on Wednesday afternoon, turning attention back to yield losses despite the return of rain to dry southern regions.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was 7-3/4 cents higher at $6.87 a bushel.

Traders were waiting for the final results of an annual crop tour through Kansas, the top U.S. production state for winter wheat. Crop scouts on the Wheat Quality Council’s tour found the highest yield potential ever in fields surveyed on Wednesday in the southwestern portion of the state.

CBOT July soybeans were up 6 cents at $15.44-1/4 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Alexander Smith and Richard Chang)