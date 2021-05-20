S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall

Article content

NEW YORK — Stock indexes rose around the globe on Thursday, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 1% led by sharp gains in technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 31.5 from 50.2 in April, its highest pace in nearly half a century. The reading was shy of economists’ expectations of 43.0, a Reuters poll found, and cast doubt on how fast the economy can continue to heat up.

Cryptocurrencies bounced back from their recent sharp drop, but were well off the day’s highs by afternoon New York time, as U.S. regulators signaled greater oversight for the sector.

Bitcoin was most recently up about 8% at $40,035 after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support for the digital currency, having plummeted to 54% below its record high, hit just over a month ago.

Smaller rival ether gained about 14% to $2,782. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8%, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.

Investors are also still digesting minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month, which showed a number of officials thought that if the recovery holds up it might be appropriate to “begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”