Softbank Makes Multiple Crypto Moves This Month By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Softbank Makes Multiple Crypto Moves This Month
  • SoftBank notably had an active May till now.
  • The firm made a number of low-key investments in a number of projects.

SoftBank, the Japanese tech incubator giant notably had an active May till now. However, the firm made a number of low-key investments in a number of projects such as crypto, non-fungible token (NFT), and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Recently, Japanese media outlet Coin Post mapped SoftBank’s investment movements in the crypto industry in the past few weeks. However, this shows that the company is ready to take a deeper look into the crypto space.

Masayoshi Son, who is the CEO of the firm, last year explained the tale of his own personal woes with a previous investment on (BTC), which he is not keen to repeat.

More so, earlier this month, Son mentioned to SoftBank investors that he has no plans to buy Bitcoin like the style of Tesla (NASDAQ:), according to a

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR