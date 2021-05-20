Softbank Makes Multiple Crypto Moves This Month By CoinQuora



Softbank Makes Multiple Crypto Moves This Month



SoftBank notably had an active May till now.

The firm made a number of low-key investments in a number of projects.

SoftBank, the Japanese tech incubator giant notably had an active May till now. However, the firm made a number of low-key investments in a number of projects such as crypto, non-fungible token (NFT), and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Recently, Japanese media outlet Coin Post mapped SoftBank’s investment movements in the crypto industry in the past few weeks. However, this shows that the company is ready to take a deeper look into the crypto space.

Masayoshi Son, who is the CEO of the firm, last year explained the tale of his own personal woes with a previous investment on (BTC), which he is not keen to repeat.

More so, earlier this month, Son mentioned to SoftBank investors that he has no plans to buy Bitcoin like the style of Tesla (NASDAQ:), according to a

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora