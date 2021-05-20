Should You Buy the Dip in The RealReal? By StockNews



Should You Buy the Dip in The RealReal?



RealReal’s (REAL) unique online marketplace operations have made it popular among the younger generations, helping its stock to soar in double digits over the past year. However, the stock has declined 21% year-to-date because of a slump in the e-commerce industry on macroeconomic concerns. So, will REAL be able to recover its lost momentum amid current market trends? Read more to find out.The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:) in an online marketplace for luxury consigned goods. The company’s services have been a big hit with Millennial and Gen Z consumers. As a result, REAL’s shares have gained 24% over the past year.

However, because people are now shifting their focus toward brick-and-mortar stores amid the reopening of economies, and because most e-commerce stocks are trading at expensive valuations, e-commerce stocks have been witnessing a downtrend. This is evident from Global X E-commerce ETF’s (EBIZ) 6.5% decline over the past month.

Also, REAL has an ISS Governance Quality Score of 8, implying relatively high governance risk. These factors combined have caused REAL’s stock to plummet 21% year-to-date, and 33.3% over the past month.

