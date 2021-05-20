Sherritt Announces Voting Results of Its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Article content

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO — Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, May 20, 2021.

A total of 109,704,512 common shares or 27.61% of Sherritt’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as “Say on Pay.”

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the six director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2021 Shareholders’ meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed: