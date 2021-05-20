Self-titled Crypto Watch ‘War on Rugs’ Exit-Scams Users By CoinQuora



Self-titled Crypto Watch ‘War on Rugs’ Exit-Scams Users



Self-titled crypto watchdog War on Rugs scams users ‘for their own good’.

War on Rugs audits smart contracts and warns others it thinks is vulnerable to abuse.

WoR and Fairmoon took an estimated amount of $2.3 million after disappearance.

War on Rugs (WoR), a self-titled anti-scam crypto watchdog has scammed and exited the cryptosphere. It presented itself as a resource for monitoring a DeFi project’s credentials.

Initially, this self-described collective of smart auditors and blockchain developers warned users of projects it thought were vulnerable.

Now, with a series of tweets it later deleted, the individual/group has taken its exit from the community. The posts, later deleted, expressed the apparent frustration of WoR at the number of low credibility projects and how easily people trusted them. It ended with the claim that WoR’s actions were for the users’ own good.