Scott Melker Thinks VeChain Better Bet in Crypto Space By CoinQuora



Scott Melker Thinks VeChain Better Bet in Crypto Space



Scott Melker says in an interview with Fox that VeChain is one of the better bets.

VeChain was also affected by the recent price dips in the market.

Back in April, VeChain hit a new all-time high of $0.27.

Scott Melker, the crypto influencer that dubs himself as “The Wolf Of All Streets” on Twitter thinks that VeChain may be a good bet. In a video posted on Twitter, Melker was asked the question “everyone’s tweeting about VeChain, any thoughts?”

According to Melker, Vechain is:

one of the better bets in the crypto space.

In an interview with Fox, Melker said that VeChain is an incredible company as they enhance supply chain management. In his statement, Melker mentioned that the platform can solve problems for many big companies and institutions.

