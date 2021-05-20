Schroders joins investor rebellion over FirstGroup deal By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – FirstGroup’s second-biggest investor Schroders (LON:) said on Thursday it plans to vote against the British company’s $4.6 billion sale of the North American bus businesses to private equity firm EQT (NYSE:), joining top investor Coast Capital in opposing the deal.
“After careful consideration of the merits of the proposed sale of First Student and First Transit, we have the intention of voting against the deal as it stands, as we believe it undervalues these businesses,” a Schroders spokesperson said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.