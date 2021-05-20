S.African rand rises before central bank meet, EMFX edges up

Article content

South Africa’s rand ticked higher on Thursday ahead of a central bank meeting, while most other emerging market currencies rose slightly, even as hints of eventual policy tightening from the Federal Reserve clouded their outlook.

The rand added about 0.3%, with the central bank widely expected to hold rates at a record-low 3.5% later in the day. But rising inflation expectations, as well as eventual Fed tightening are expected to push the bank into hiking rates.

Still, relatively higher interest rates in the country have benefited the rand, as waning concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a return to carry trades. The currency is about 4% higher this year and is among the best performing EM currencies.

“(The) South African Reserve Bank’s focus is likely to be on increased risks to inflation, but on the other hand, it will point to the fragile economic recovery,” Elisabeth Andreae, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

“The market has priced in some monetary tightening this year. Nevertheless, a more hawkish tone today could further fuel interest rate expectations and thus give further impetus to the rand.”

Russia’s rouble inched up 0.1% and Turkey’s lira added 0.5% after two days of losses, while the dollar fell after a strong bounce overnight.