Russian Election Candidates to Disclose Crypto Investments By CoinQuora



Russian Election Candidates to Disclose Crypto Investments



Russian politicians need to disclose the details of their crypto investments.

Laws on electing Russian President and State Duma Deputies.

A new bill considering Russian candidates running for election to declare their spending on crypto has striked State Duma. As per the draft, Russian politicians need to disclose the details of their crypto investments they make, in case the total goes beyond a certain amount.

Candidates to Provide Particulars About Their Cryptocurrency Dealings

The lower house of parliament, the Russian State Duma has adopted on first studying a draft law that will include the crypto purchase disclosures into Russia’s electoral legislation. Moreover, candidates who run for government positions will reveal the amounts they invested to get the digital financial assets.

More so, the bill which the government proposed, introduces necessary amendments preceding the adoption of the Law “On Digital Financial Assets and Digital Currency,” reported the business news agency. How…

