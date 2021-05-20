Russia raises 1.5 bln euro in Eurobonds as market cheers U.S. talks

Article content

MOSCOW — Russia raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in two Eurobond issues on Thursday, enjoying bids worth more than 2.1 billion euros, as markets welcomed talks between Moscow and Washington’s top diplomats and the easing of some U.S. sanctions.

Demand from Russian investors helped the finance ministry to tap the global debt market for the first time in 2021, with the country’s three largest state banks — Gazprombank, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital — arranging the sale.

Russia sold 1 billion euros in a new 15-year Eurobond with a yield of 2.65% and another 500 million euros in a top-up issue of 2027 Eurobond at 98.5% of its nominal prices, VTB Capital said.

Investors from Russia bought 47% of the new 2036 Eurobond issue and 65% of the 2027 Eurobond issue, while the rest was purchased by investors from Austria, Germany, France, the UK, as well from the Middle East and Asia, VTB Capital said.

Foreign investors owned most of Russian Eurobonds that carry investment-grade ratings, or 54% as of April 1.

VTB Capital did not mention U.S. investors taking part in the placement, seen as a move to defy the lingering geopolitical risks that have battered Russian markets.

Russia entered the Eurobond market ahead of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Joe Biden planned next month and after the U.S. imposed sanctions against Russia over alleged malign activity, something that Moscow denies.