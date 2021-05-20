Ross Stores Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Ross Stores Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Ross Stores (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Ross Stores announced earnings per share of $1.34 on revenue of $4.52B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8759 on revenue of $3.86B.

Ross Stores shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.70% from its 52 week high of $134.16 set on May 10. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 10.69% from the start of the year.

Ross Stores shares gained 2.46% in after-hours trade following the report.

Ross Stores follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Ross Stores’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Alibaba ADR had missed expectations on May 13 with fourth quarter EPS of $10.32 on revenue of $187.4B, compared to forecast for EPS of $11.16 on revenue of $187.37B.

