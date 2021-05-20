Roche aims Tecentriq at early lung cancer after data shows benefit

Article content

ZURICH — An immunotherapy showed for the first time it can help early-stage lung cancer patients survive longer without their disease returning, according to data on Wednesday, a potential turning point for such drugs to be used before tumors spread.

The drug, Tecentriq from Switzerland’s Roche, works like other immunotherapies including Merck’s Keytruda and Opdivo from Bristol Myers Squibb, helping take the brakes off the immune system.

While regarded as an important breakthrough, this class of drugs has so far been deployed against advanced lung cancer that has metastasized, attacking other organs.

This new data, released at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, demonstrates deploying Tecentriq earlier, when surgery is possible, can help delay cancer recurrence, scientists said.

“Though surgery can cure some patients with early-stage lung cancer, disease recurrence is still very common,” Stanford University Medical professor Heather Wakelee, the lead study author, said.

“Until this trial, the only treatment that was known to help reduce that risk for most patients was chemotherapy.”

In Roche’s trial, Tecentriq helped patients with stage II-III lung cancer survive disease-free for a median of 42.3 months following surgery and chemotherapy, compared to 35.3 months for patients who didn’t get Tecentriq.