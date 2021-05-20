Restrictions at U.S. land borders with Canada, Mexico extended By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Customs and Protection vehicle stands beside a sign reading that the border is closed to non-essential traffic at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge, to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (
WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) – U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments said on Thursday.
The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments. U.S lawmakers in northern border states have urged lifting restrictions to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
