Restrictions at U.S. land borders with Canada, Mexico extended By Reuters

The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments. U.S lawmakers in northern border states have urged lifting restrictions to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) – U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments said on Thursday.

