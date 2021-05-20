Renée Elise Goldsberry Best Girls5Eva Wickie Moments

1.
First, when she made a downright iconic entrance:
2.
When she had the perfect comeback to Dawn finding out where she was staying:
4.
When she revealed her elaborate social media scam:
5.
When she proved she will make an impression anywhere, including airport security:
6.
When she wasn’t afraid to keep it real with Dawn:
7.
When she was very enthusiastic about her new job:
8.
When she put on this voice to fake a phone call that’s so good, I genuinely need you to stop what you’re doing and watch it immediately:
9.
When she stood her ground:
10.
When she gave us this absolutely incredible montage:
11.
When she got pranked by a couple of TikTok twins:
12.
When she starred in “The Maskical” the musical, a show I desperately need to see the entirety of:
13.
And when she went off during the musical and gave us this flawless line:
14.
When she proved she does have a heart after all:
15.
When she was a total genius and started trademarking her one-liners:
16.
When she cared about the important things in life:
17.
And finally, when she gave the best compliment a reality show judge could ever give:
Honestly, we have no choice but to stan! Don’t forget to catch Wickie and the rest of the “Girls5Eva” crew on Peacock!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.