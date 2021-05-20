Red Bull Racing Partners With Tezos Blockchain By CoinQuora



Red Bull Racing Partners With Tezos Blockchain



Tezos gets selected as Red Bull Racing Honda’s official blockchain partner.

Red Bull Racing plans to launch the Team’s first-ever range of digital collectible NFTs on Tezos.

The Red Bull Racing Honda Team welcomes on board Tezos as its official blockchain partner. Tezos is a pioneering and energy-efficient open-source blockchain for assets and applications.

Notably, Grand Prix fans are still impacted by the global pandemic says Red Bull Racing Honda. Therefore, the team is seeking to provide new, unique and immersive experiences as part of its fan engagement platform.

Therefore, Red Bull Racing plans to launch the Team’s first-ever range of digital collectible NFTs exclusively on the Tezos blockchain.

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Honda Team Principal, and CEO said:

“In Formula One innovation is a constant, with cars evolving and developing from race to race and Tezos is no different. Tezos’ ability to remain at the cutting edge of blockchain technology makes it a natural fit for Red Bull Racing.”

Remarkably, Tezos uses a more energy-efficient approach to secure its…

