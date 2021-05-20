Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands outside the Ralph Lauren store during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
(Reuters) – Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:) posted its first revenue beat in four quarters on Thursday, as vaccinations and stimulus checks encouraged more Americans to splurge on its high-end apparel while demand remained strong in China.
Net revenue rose to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
