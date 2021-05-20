Olympics-Most Japan firms say Games should be canceled or postponed

Article content

TOKYO — Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either canceled or postponed, a Reuters survey found, underscoring concerns that the Games will increase coronavirus infections at a time when the medical system is under heavy strain.

With just nine weeks to go before the Games, states of emergency have been imposed in much of Japan until the end of the month to counter a spike in infections that has resulted in a shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in some areas.

The country’s vaccination program has also been particularly slow, with just 4% of the population inoculated, the lowest rate among the Group of Seven nations.

The Corporate Survey, conducted May 6-17, showed 37% of firms were in favor of cancellation, while 32% want a postponement.

In particular, those calling for a cancellation have increased from February when the same questions were asked in the monthly survey. Then, 29% were keen on a cancellation while 36% favored a delay.

“There’s no way that the Olympics can go ahead under the current circumstances,” a manager at a metals firm wrote in the survey.

“Nothing the government does seems to be well-planned. All it appears to be doing is spreading anxiety.”