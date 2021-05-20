Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Changed “Blonde” Lyric In “Drivers License”

Almost immediately, the heartbreak anthem stormed the world, breaking a whole bunch of streaming records before reigning supreme at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. The song has currently been streamed almost 800 million times on Spotify and has more than 200 million views on YouTube.

“There have been some songs where I’ve gone back and made revisions to make it a little less specific because sometimes, I think, the drama takes away from the songwriting,” she said. “I completely understand people’s curiosity. I get so curious about my favorite songwriters and the meaning behind their songs. But songwriting and singer-songwriter music in particular is so special because you can be as specific as you want, but there’s still [space to] fill in the blanks.”

“Lots of the time, people will fill in the blanks with details from their own life,” she went on. “If they don’t want to, they can fill it in with details of my life and if that’s what makes it impactful to them, that’s fine. As long as the song means something to you, it’s all good.”