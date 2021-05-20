Oil falls with possible return of Iranian supplies

Article content

LONDON — Oil prices were poised for a third day of losses on Thursday after diplomats said progress was made towards a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply.

Brent crude was down $1.20, or 1.8%, at $65.46 a barrel by 0905 GMT. U.S. oil lost $1.08, or 1.7%, to $62.28 a barrel. Both contracts fell around 3% in the previous session.

European powers, the United States and Iran have made progress in talks over Tehran’s nuclear program that could result in sanctions on Iranian oil being lifted.

The EU official leading the talks said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached as the negotiations adjourned.

“With global oil demand growth projected to be healthy for the balance of this year and in 2022 the (OPEC+) producer group is in a relatively comfortable position to deal with increasing Iranian output without undermining the oil rebalancing,” PVM analysts said.

Concerns about the demand outlook in Asia also dragged prices down. Almost two thirds of people tested in India show exposure to the coronavirus.

Speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might at some point start to tighten policy weighed on the outlook for economic growth and has prompted some investors to reduce exposure to oil and other commodities.