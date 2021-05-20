Oil falls for a third day on possible return of Iranian supply

Article content

NEW YORK — Oil prices were on track for a third day of losses on Thursday after diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply.

Retracing some earlier losses, Brent crude was down 39 cents to $66.27 a barrel by 11:43 a.m. EDT (1543 GMT). West Texas Intermediate U.S. oil fell 36 cents to $63.00 a barrel. Both contracts fell around 3% in the previous session.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech that sanctions on oil, shipping, petrochemicals, insurance and the central bank had been dealt with in the talks.

But European diplomats said success was not guaranteed and very difficult issues remained, while a senior Iranian official contradicted the president.

Indian refiners and at least one European refiner are re-evaluating their crude purchases to make room for Iranian oil in the second half of this year, anticipating that U.S. sanctions will be lifted, company officials and trading sources said.

“With global oil demand growth projected to be healthy for the balance of this year and in 2022, the (OPEC+) producer group is in a relatively comfortable position to deal with increasing Iranian output without undermining the oil rebalancing,” PVM analysts said.