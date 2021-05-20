Oatly shares surge in U.S. market debut, valuing oatmilk maker at $13 bln

Article content

Shares of Oprah Winfrey-backed Oatly Group AB jumped 30% in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the Swedish oatmilk maker at about $13 billion, as demand for plant-based food products surges globally.

Oatly’s strong debut, along with that of construction software firm Procore Technologies, is expected to restore short-term confidence in U.S. initial public offerings. That market has been rocked by recent inflation fears that forced investors to abandon growth stocks.

Shares of Sweden-based Oatly, whose investors also include rapper Jay Z and former Starbucks Corp head Howard Schultz, opened at $22 a share.

The vegan milk maker, which has been widely credited for popularizing oatmilk in several countries, on Wednesday went public at $17 a share, raising $1.4 billion.

Oatly, which sells in more than 20 markets across Europe, the United States and China, is known chiefly for its oat milk products and has tie-ups with several U.S. cafes, including Starbucks. Oatly is so popular in some key markets that it has faced supply shortages.

“The proceeds that we’re going to get is going to be used to build out the capacity across these three continents, where we are building the demand,” Toni Petersson, chief executive of Oatly, said in an interview.