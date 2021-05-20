Morgan Stanley investors back bank directors, executive pay packages By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) shareholders voted overwhelmingly to elect all bank directors and approve the bank’s executive compensation packages, according to a preliminary tally of the shares cast at the firm’s annual meeting on Thursday.

Roughly 97% of shares were cast in support of the directors and 96% of shares were cast in support of the executive compensation plan.

Morgan Stanley’s Chief Executive James Gorman’s 2020 annual pay rose by $6 million, or 22%, from 2019. Gorman is receiving $33 million for his work in 2020, compared with $27 million the year before. Gorman’s pay had fallen by 7% in 2019.

