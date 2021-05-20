Morgan Stanley CEO shakes up leadership in search for successor

Article content

Morgan Stanley announced a slew of leadership changes on Thursday, firing the starting gun on the competition to replace Chief Executive Officer James Gorman in the coming years.

The Wall Street bank named its institutional securities business chief Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, the head of its wealth management unit, as co-presidents.

It also appointed investment management chief Dan Simkowitz as co-head of strategy alongside Pick, and made finance boss Jon Pruzan chief operating officer.

“I am highly confident one of them will be the CEO in the future,” Gorman said earlier in an interview with Bloomberg. (https://bit.ly/3weXdGG)

Gorman, who joined the bank in 2006 and took over as CEO in 2010, has informed the board of his plans to stay on for at least three more years, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The fact that all four potential CEO successors are white men drew criticism from some corporate diversity advocates.

“I think the first question to ask is who were considered as candidates” for these roles, said Charlotte Laurent-Ottomane, executive director at the Thirty Percent Coalition, which encourages diversity in corporate boardrooms.