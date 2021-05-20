Mischa Barton Watched “Framing Britney Spears”



Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images



“If you look at it like a mother who’s just about to lose her children, who was told three days before by a judge she’s going to have her kids taken away from her and then she’s being hounded by the paparazzi to within an inch of her life—like, she’s going through a meltdown, then you realize when put in context, those pictures, you can see the anger and the passion of just like, ‘Get away from me, let me breathe,'” Mischa explained.