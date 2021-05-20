Mandy Moore Has Blonde Hair Again

Now I’m totally in the mood to listen to “Candy.”
Mandy Moore may have been a brunette for years, but millennials may remember when she was blonde, back in her Princess Diaries, Saved, and “Candy” days.
Well, Moore has gone back to her roots, so to speak. The This Is Us actor is blonde, yet again! The 2000s are TRULY back!
“Back to blonde for summer,” she captioned an Instagram post showing off her new ‘do.
While this particular shade of blonde is different than what she’s had in the past, Moore hasn’t been this light since 2005.
New hair, new baby, and the end of This Is Us happening next year? That’s a whole lotta change for Ms. Mandy! One thing’s for sure — she totally pulls off being blonde or brunette! (Maybe pink will be next?)
