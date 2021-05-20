Love, Victor Season 2 Trailer Is Here And I’m So Excited

“Maybe one day I can inspire someone to be themselves.”
It feels like it has been forever since Love, Victor Season 1 ended and left us on the cliffhanger of Victor coming out to his parents.
I’ve truly just missed this cast and these characters so much, and I can’t wait any longer for Season 2.
Well today, BuzzFeed can exclusively premiere the highly-anticipated Love, Victor Season 2 trailer, and I need to talk about it right now.
We’ve got Victor and Benji being a couple, which might be the cutest thing ever.
I mean, look at them being so adorable in the school hallway.
One of the big storylines this season appears to be how Victor’s parents are handling his coming out, and I can already tell there are going to be moments where I’ll be weeping.
Besides Victor’s storylines, we’ve got Lake and Felix’s relationship getting more serious, and Felix dealing with his mom’s depression.
And, we see Mia trying to move on from Victor, and hopefully she’ll figure out that Andrew is RIGHT THERE.
Basically, I couldn’t be more excited that Love, Victor is coming back so soon. It’s such a comfort show, and I can’t wait to discuss everything that happens in Season 2.
What are you most excited for this season? Tell me everything in the comments below!
Love, Victor Season 2 starts streaming on Hulu on June 11.
