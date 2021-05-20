Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $207.948 by 07:25 (11:25 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 20.48% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $14.002B, or 0.80% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $166.696 to $216.479 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 32.92%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.470B or 3.14% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $145.8782 to $338.8282 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 50.49% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,925.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.37% on the day.

was trading at $2,683.73 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.94%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $751.650B or 43.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $313.191B or 17.96% of the total cryptocurrency market value.