Litecoin Jumps 22% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Jumps 22% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $218.938 by 08:51 (12:51 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 22.26% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 13, 2020.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $14.840B, or 0.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $166.696 to $222.264 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 30.24%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.373B or 3.19% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $145.8782 to $338.8282 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 47.87% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $41,811.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.27% on the day.

was trading at $2,890.00 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 24.11%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $785.189B or 42.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $334.716B or 18.28% of the total cryptocurrency market value.