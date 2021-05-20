Lisa Rinna Talks Scott Disick Amelia Hamlin Relationship

“It is what it is, guys. It is what it is.”
As you may or may not know, Scott Disick is currently dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.
Well, Scott isn’t Amelia’s only connection to reality TV — her mom is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.
On an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lisa was asked about her daughter’s relationship with Scott — and yikes. Just yikes.
For one, this was her reaction when she was asked what her first reaction to Amelia dating the 37-year-old was:
“I just met him,” Lisa continued. “Very similar to what you thought when you met him, he’s more handsome in person.”
“We had a very nice time. He met Harry [Hamlin]. There you go. It is what it is, guys. It is what it is.”
Last month, a trailer for RHOBH Season 11 showed Lisa’s costar Kyle Richards saying of Scott around the 2:08 minute mark, ”He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids” — to which Lisa screamed, “I know!”
So there we have it, folks. It is what it is.
