Liam Hemsworth Spotted In Instagram With Rumored Girlfriend

The couple have been linked since December 2019, and numerous PDA paparazzi pics since have made it seem fairly clear that the two are likely together.
Well, to mark Gabriella’s birthday, her friend uploaded a series of pics that included Samantha Hemsworth — Liam’s sister-in-law.
Well, he certainly seemed to…like it.
This is one of the only times the couple have appeared on social media — the first time being at Luke Hemsworth’s 40th birthday in November.
Anyway, happy birthday Gabriella!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!