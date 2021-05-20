Lady Gaga On Mental Health Issues After Sexual Assault

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,'” she recalled. “And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music.”
“And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I—I don’t even remember.”
Gaga later mentioned that she was pregnant after the assault while discussing the lasting pain and trauma she went through afterwards.
“First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”
Gaga also discussed how she experienced a “psychotic break” that was still happening when she won the Oscar for A Star Is Born in 2019.
“For a couple years, I was not the same girl. The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”
Gaga also discusses the process of healing and how she “learned all the ways to pull myself out of it”: “It all started to slowly change.”
Check out The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV+ on May 21 for Gaga’s entire interview.
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search your local center here.
