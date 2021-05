Article content

MOSCOW — Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has recovered his health following a hunger strike and will now have the possibility of communicating with his family, the TASS news agency said on Thursday.

It cited Alexander Kalashnikov, the head of the Russian prison service, as saying Navalny was eating normally and his weight stood at 82 kg (181 lb). (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)