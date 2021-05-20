Kingston Technology Wins Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2021

Kingston is the market leader in encrypted USB drives featuring solutions that range from FIPS 197-certified encryption, all the way to the toughest FIPS 140-2 Level 3 IronKey S1000 , that is armed with an on-device cryptochip to protect the most sensitive data. Kingston’s encrypted drives are an important tool for the government and military, as well as organizations that adhere to strict regulations, including FIPS, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, GDPR and CCPA.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — Kingston Digital, Inc., the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, is proud to announce it has won the following Global InfoSec Awards for its encrypted USB solutions family from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information magazine:

“We carry a full range of portable encrypted solutions for customers of all levels when data needs to go outside the firewall,” said Richard Kanadjian, encrypted USB business manager, Kingston. “We are honored to receive the three Global InfoSec Awards that reinforce our market-leading device encryption and position in the industry. A hardware-encrypted USB is an important component in any organization’s security policy. As breaches become more frequent and costly, using encrypted drives can easily and economically avoid the nightmare caused by losing data on unencrypted storage devices.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Kingston is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and for consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Kingston is thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here. For more information visit kingston.com.

