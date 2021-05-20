Kim Kardashian Son Saint Tested Positive For Coronavirus

“I’m trying not to freak anyone out.”
In a sneak peek clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that Khloe and Kanye West weren’t the only ones in the family who contracted coronavirus. Her son Saint West did too.
“Sainty just tested positive for COVID,” Kardashian said in the clip. “And North is saying she’s feeling sick.”
“I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried,” she added.
During a previous interview with Grazia, Kardashian opened up about her then-hubby contracting the virus.
“Kanye had [COVID] way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she said. “It was so scary and unknown.”
Because Kardashian was only living with her husband and their four kids at the time, she said that she had to take care of the rapper all on her own.
“I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good,” she recalled. “It was a challenge because it was so unknown.”
“Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,” Kardashian added.
Thankfully, West got better. But it’s still heartbreaking to hear that Saint went through the same thing as well.
