Kate Hudson Joins “Knives Out 2”: Everything We Know

While most details about Netflix’s anticipated Knives Out sequel remain under wraps, its cast list has steadily begun to reveal itself.
The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Kate Hudson’s involvement in the follow-up to 2019’s critically and commercially successful whodunit on Thursday, adding to a growing roster of celebrity names already attached to the film. Daniel Craig, who starred in the original murder mystery, is due to reprise his role as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the forthcoming sequel.
In addition to Craig and Hudson, the rest of Knives Out 2’s ensemble cast so far includes a notable group of newcomers: Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton and Leslie Odom Jr.
Hudson acknowledged Thursday’s casting news on Instagram:
The actor shared a screenshot of THR’s report with an appropriately cryptic caption, which consisted almost exclusively of knife emojis and mirrored a similar one that Monáe posted after her own casting announcement last week.
Netflix recently secured the rights to the Knives Out franchise from MRC and Lionsgate, and although its keeping storyline specifics quiet for the time being, the sequel will reportedly depart from its predecessor in more ways than one.
Knives Out 2 is scheduled to start filming later this year in Greece, so the setting — and, as far as we know, the cast — could prove to be a far cry from what audiences saw in the primary installment.
As those who appreciated the first iteration of Rian Johnson’s dark comedy crime story will likely remember, Knives Out largely took place in a New England mansioN. It’s famous cast members included Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford and Michael Shannon, among others.
