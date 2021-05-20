Jeremy Lin’s Instagram Post Implies Retirement

“To the next generation of Asian American ballers…you guys got next.”
Jeremy Lin just posted a message on Instagram that strongly hints that his journey in the NBA and as a basketball player has come to an end:
“…After a year in the CBA where I overcame mental barriers from my past, I KNEW I was still an NBA player.”
“…I told myself I just need ONE ten-day contract, one chance to get back on the floor and I would blow it out the water.”
“And like I’ve said before…dream big dreams, risk big heartache.”
“I’m blessed and had an NBA career beyond my wildest dreams. I had the luxury of taking a year to chase a dream w/o worrying about paying bills…”
“To the next generation of Asian American ballers – man, I so wish I could have done more on the NBA court to break more barriers — [especially] now — but you guys got next.”
“I didn’t get it done, but I have no regrets. I gave my ALL and hold my head high. As for what’s next, I trust what God has in store for me.”
“Thanks to everyone who’s rolled with me on this journey. I love my squaddd.”
In Lin’s second season with the New York Knicks, he played so well New Yorkers called his must-see T.V. performances “Linsanity.”
Over his 10-year NBA career, Lin played for eight teams and even won a ring with the Toronto Raptors.
No doubt, Lin has done what few basketball players achieve and many strive for: he played a decade in the NBA.
What is your favorite “Linsanity” moment? Comment below!
