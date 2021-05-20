Jenna Ortega To Play Wednesday Addams

Welcome to the Addams family.
Jenna Ortega just got some pretty amazing casting news.
She’s officially going to portray the iconic role of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series.
Jenna made the exciting announcement on Instagram and captioned her post: “New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*”
The show will be directed by none other than Tim Burton himself. Best known for cult classics like Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice, he is honestly the perfect person to sit in the director’s seat.
Fans got their first look at the series when Netflix dropped the poster in February 2020. So far, we know that the spooky story will follow Wednesday as she attends Nevermore Academy.
Jenna is no stranger to Netflix and appeared in the thrilling series You where she played the role of Ellie.
She was also seen in Yes Day alongside Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez.
While no official release date has been announced, I can’t wait to see where the supernatural show will take viewers. I mean, who didn’t love Wednesday Addams growing up? I know I did.
Are you excited for Wednesday? Let us know what you think in the comments!
TV and Movies
