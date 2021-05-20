Japan’s consumer prices extend falls as pandemic hit to demand persists

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s core consumer prices slipped 0.1% in April from a year earlier in their ninth straight month of declines, data showed on Friday, a sign weak demand was discouraging firms from passing on rising costs to households.

But the drop was mostly due to a record slump in cellphone fees that more than offset the boost from rising energy prices, a sign higher input costs could squeeze corporate margins.

The data underscores the challenge policymakers face in combating a resurgence in COVID-19 infections without hobbling an economy already lagging other major trading partners emerging from the pandemic-induced slump.

The drop in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes the effect of volatile fresh food costs, was smaller than a median market forecast for a 0.2% fall and followed a 0.1% decrease in March, government data showed.

“Inflation fell in April but that was almost entirely due to a plunge in mobile phone tariffs,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

“Looking past temporary distortions, we think underlying inflation will continue to rise a bit further, though unlike in some other advanced economies.”

Energy prices rose 0.7% in April from a year earlier, marking the first gain since January 2020 due to recent rises in crude oil costs and the base effect of last year’s slump.